Preps underway for Stars and Stripes Picnic, KC’s official Independence Day celebration

By Emily Rittman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Final preparations are underway for Kansas City’s official Independence Day celebration at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. KCTV5 News is the official television and streaming media partner for the Stars and Stripes Picnic.

Also read: Kansas City’s Fireworks Show: Here’s everything you need to know

The main stage is set for six hours of music and dance groups, including headliner Casi Joy. If visitors can’t make it to the celebration in person, KCTV5 News will air live coverage in each newscast and stream online.

Starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, visitors can pick their picnic spot on the south side of the Museum and Memorial. Fireworks will be launched from the North Lawn.

Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. There will be local food and beverage vendors to purchase food and drinks. Due to forecasted high temperatures, visitors are encouraged to bring plenty of water to stay hydrated.

The 20-minute fireworks show is expected to begin around 9:40 p.m.

“I’ve seen the plan, and I think we are going to be able to top what we did last year,” said Vice President of Facilities and Technology Chris Wyche. “An incredible view of fireworks. In fact, we’ve done some enhancements this year to make some of the fireworks seem like it’s actually coming out of the Tower.”

In anticipation of large crowds, organizers recommend parking further away and taking the KC Streetcar to the Union Station stop. Complimentary, limited ADA parking is available at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City at 1 Memorial Drive.

Paid parking is available for $20 (credit card only) at Hallmark’s garages:

  • Pershing Garage (enter 25th & Grand, east side, or Pershing & McGee)
  • Retail Garage (enter 25th & Grand, west side)
  • South lots (27th & Warwick)

KCTV5′s special broadcast will air on July 4 from 9-10 p.m. It will feature live interviews, live entertainment and exclusive live coverage of fireworks.

