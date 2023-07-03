MISSING: KCPD searching for a missing 26-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old woman last seen early morning on Friday, June 30, near 31st and Van Brunt.

Nicholle Jackson is a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is five foot and six inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Jackson has a tattoo of “Hello Kitty” on her left arm and was last seen wearing a red pair of basketball shorts and a white T-shirt.

Police are concerned that Jackson is medically unstable as well as suicidal.

KCPD is asking for the public to notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136, if anyone has any information to Jackson’s whereabouts.

