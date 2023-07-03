Aging & Style
Local fireworks stand benefits mentorship program for city kids

There is one firework stand in KCK that has a mission to make a difference. Freedom Hoops has operated the stand at 40th Terrace and Mission Road for seven year
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are tons of fireworks stands across town, but there is one in KCK that has a mission to make a difference. Freedom Hoops has operated the stand at 40th Terrace and Mission Road for seven years.

The organization is a basketball ministry that hopes to keep young kids out of trouble and surround them with good mentors – all through the game of basketball.

“Freedom? That’s my family,” said Freedom Hoops program member Noell Atkinson.

A portion of the proceeds raised at the Freedom Hoops Fireworks Stand go to the organization.

“We are a basketball ministry here in the city where we help young men pursue their dreams,” said Freedom Hoops Executive Director, Michael Loney. “We pair that also with awesome men and women who come alongside them and mentor them.”

If you’d like to visit the stand, they plan to be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3rd and 4th.

