KCPD investigating homicide near 22nd & Oakley, 1 man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 5 p.m. Sunday, KCPD responded to a shooting call near the 2000 block of Oakley.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male lying in front of a residence, unresponsive. The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives have a person of interest still at large however they say, at this time, there is no immediate threat to the public.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. KCPD says this violent escalation appears to have been the result of an argument.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in this case.

