Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD investigating homicide near 22nd & Oakley, 1 man dead

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 5 p.m. Sunday, KCPD responded to a shooting call near the 2000 block of Oakley.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male lying in front of a residence, unresponsive. The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives have a person of interest still at large however they say, at this time, there is no immediate threat to the public.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. KCPD says this violent escalation appears to have been the result of an argument.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 1-month-old Kaliyah Wiley.
LOCATED: KCPD confirmed missing 1-month-old girl has been located
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1
A total of 98 bills became law during the 2023 legislative session in Kansas. Of those bills,...
Changes to Kansas law that occur on July 1
U-turn attempt leads to crash on K-7 Highway, serious injuries
With fireworks displays happening in nearly every city, there will be no shortage of free...
Leave it to the pros: where to enjoy fireworks displays this Fourth of July

Latest News

A Locally owned donut shop in Westport is paying homage to cultural icon, Taylor Swift, and is...
Donutology goes do-nuts for Taylor Swift
Donutology is featuring some Taylor Swift-inspired flavors this week as Kansas City prepares...
Local shop goes dough-nuts for Taylor Swift
Juvenile girl seriously injured in Carroll County crash
A shooting near the intersection of 113th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard left a man in...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in KCMO