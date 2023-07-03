Kansas’ Jalon Daniels named top returning 2023 quarterback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the 2023 college football season quickly approaches, 247Sports has been doing continuous coverage to keep eyes on the quarterbacks across the country.

Monday, the list dropped of top returning quarterbacks coming into the 2023 season which was based primarily on Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating (QBR).

QBR is a statistic that was created by ESPN in 2011 which measures the performance of quarterbacks based off factors such as winning, impact of game through passing, rushing, turnovers and penalties.

Daniels completed the 2022 season with a 90.0 QBR, which lead the NCAA.

College Football's top 10 returning QBs by QBR.



Four of them are from the PAC-12 while no other conference has more than two 👀



“Are you surprised who landed at No. 1 from an efficiency standpoint? In terms of playing within a system and maximizing his skill set, few quarterbacks were better than Daniels last season with the Jayhawks. On third-and-manageable, you just got the feeling watching Kansas that Daniels was going to make the right play and move the chains. The Jayhawks led the Big 12 last season in third-down conversation rate (50.6%) and Daniels’ escapability was a major reason why. His 544-yard passing performance in the bowl loss to Arkansas is a potential precursor to becoming one of the nation’s best at the position this fall.” said Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

No. 6 for Kansas stands at a 6-foot, 215-pound stature and is out of California. He was labeled a three star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports out of high school and has gone on to win Preseason Athlon All-Big 12 First Team and Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team by Phil Steele in 2023, Academic All-America Second Team, Coaches All-Big 12 Second Team and the AllState Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week. This was following Big 12 All-Academic First Team honors as a freshman.

He was a star for the Kansas offense in 2022 throwing for 2,104 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions across nine games. Further, Daniels had 425 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns on the ground. His efforts led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start, but was sidelined for nearly the entire second half of the season due to a shoulder injury. He returned for their first bowl game in 14 years against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl and set seven bowl records and became the first player in FBS history to record 500-plus passing yards, 5-plus touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a bowl game.

The crucial key to the Kansas offense announced his return in January, despite becoming draft eligible following the 2022 season.

“Stop asking. 2023, it’s up,” Daniels says in the video. “Rock Chalk nation, let’s do it.”

The Jayhawks will kick off the 2023 campaign in Lawrence against Missouri State on September 1 at 7:00 p.m. and host Illinois in a primetime matchup a week later.

