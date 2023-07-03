Experts warn Kansas City is at risk for tick diseases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As tick season reaches its peak, experts in Kansas City are sounding the alarm as one woman has been bitten by 6 ticks already this summer.

Camille Fried says ticks have been an ongoing problem in her yard for the past couple of years.

“This summer, he’s back—the ticks are back. I have one in a prescription bottle already. I’ve had five tick bites. This is the sixth tick I’ve had. I have a dog and I don’t want her to also get ticks. I want to avoid getting sick.”

Will Jones with Green Pest Solutions says there’s been a lot more tick activity in Kansas City this year than in years past.

“It’s a big concern for us because ticks transmit multiple diseases. We want to make sure we’re protecting people’s families. Ticks are very prevalent in our area. We have three main ticks that we deal with—Lone Star tick, Deer tick, and the American dog tick.”

In the last 20 years, the number of people suffering from tick-borne diseases in the U.S. has more than doubled.

The Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is the deadliest tick-borne disease in the world and Missouri is one of five states responsible for over 60% of the cases.

Jones says preventing ticks from biting you is crucial, especially during the summer months.

“You want to control what you can control. When you go out to parks and different festivals, which a lot of people are doing, you don’t know if those areas have been treated by a professional. You want to make sure that you are protecting yourself using some kind of repellent to keep those ticks from biting and attaching to you.”

Inspection is key.

“Look around for any redness, soreness, bumps, anything of that nature could show up on you. Everybody reacts differently,” Jones said.

