Kansas City man drowns Sunday night at Lake of the Ozarks

FILE — James Roy drowned in the 43-mile mar of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday...
FILE — James Roy drowned in the 43-mile mar of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday night, MSHP stated.(MSHP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old died Sunday night after officials said he drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that James D. Roy of Kansas City, Missouri, was last seen near a moored vessel at Bollinger Creek Cove, and it was not known how he entered the water.

He did not resurface, and his body was found four hours later at Mimosa Beach.

