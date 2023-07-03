Kansas City man drowns Sunday night at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old died Sunday night after officials said he drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that James D. Roy of Kansas City, Missouri, was last seen near a moored vessel at Bollinger Creek Cove, and it was not known how he entered the water.

He did not resurface, and his body was found four hours later at Mimosa Beach.

