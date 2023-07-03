Aging & Style
Kansas City drops KCATA bus service in Gladstone, Project Iris trial service begins

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting Sept. 1, Kansas City’s bus service will no longer drop off or pick up in Gladstone.

According to city officials, Gladstone’s most recent contract with KCATA was priced at $87,000 which included bus services, flex services and para-transit services.

The upcoming contract that started July 1, 2023, will cost almost four times as much for the same services, priced at $340,000.

Gladstone city officials said transit services are funded out of transportation sales tax funds. If the city were to pay for the new contract, it would cut into half of the funding for the city’s street maintenance program, which starts in 2024.

For passengers in Gladstone, there will still be other ways to commute. Project Iris started a three-month trial service on July 1 and is expected to be the primary transportation between bus stops.

Project Iris is designed to be a more efficient way to travel door to door or stop to stop.

Traveling from one bus stop to another while in the Gladstone zone will be free. Wait times after calling for the service is roughly 15 minutes.

You can find more information on Project Iris here.

Gladstone will continue traditional bus services until the end date of Sept. 1.

