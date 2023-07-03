Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy’s Kansan customers may have felt smug about avoiding Missouri’s upcoming switch to time-based rates, but their time to bask has been cut short by proposed rate increases.

READ MORE: What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates

Monday morning, Evergy released a notice that they are in a public hearing and comment period after filing for a rate increase in Kansas.

Unlike in Missouri, Evergy is not switching all of its Kansas customers to time-based rates, though time-based rates are available to customers who want them. Instead, if the measure is approved, Kansas Evergy customers will see a monthly increase in their rates beginning as early as Dec. 2023. It will only affect residential customers, not businesses.

The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central (EKC) customers and $14 million from Evergy Kansas Metro (EKM) customers. According to Evergy, this means that EKC customers will see an “average monthly increase of $14.24,″ which is around $170 more per year. EKM customers will see an “average monthly increase of $3.47,” or a yearly estimated increase of $42.

Evergy says that: “EKC serves about 736,000 customers in Topeka, Lawrence, Olathe, Leavenworth, Atchison, Manhattan, Salina, Hutchinson, Emporia, Parsons, Wichita, Arkansas City, El Dorado, Newton, Fort Scott, Pittsburg and Independence, among other towns and rural areas. EKM includes approximately 273,000 customers in Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area.”

Reasons for the Increase

When asked by the Commission why EKG customers are seeing a larger increase than EKM customers, Evergy’s Darrin Ives explained in his testimony to the Commission. “When compared to EKM, EKC serves significantly more customers in Kansas over a more rural area,” he said, “which requires more investment to serve customers over a broader, more dispersed customer base.”

Evergy also cited how competitive their rates have stayed since 2017. It is worth noting that Evergy does not have competition in the Missouri market, nor has it been allowed to increase rates for the last five years due to a merger-era moratorium.

When Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy merged in 2018, one of the conditions the Kansas Corporation Commission had for the newly-formed Evergy was that it observe a five-year moratorium on rate increases. So, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and other factors that would normally lead to rate increases, Evergy was unable to. Now that the five years have elapsed, however, Evergy can move forward with requesting rate increases and make up for lost time.

What to Expect Next

Based on testimony provided by Evergy officials, it seems likely that there will be a series of rate increases spread out across the next few years.

This is due in part to Evergy South’s COLI program ending. Essentially, the COLI program was designed to generate income from life insurance policies that Evergy South (at the time, KG&E) purchased from the Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station in 1985. That income would then pay for part of Evergy South’s overall costs, thus reducing the amount that fell on Evergy’s customers to pay. Based on terms in the original agreement, however, the COLI program is scheduled to end in March 2025, meaning that the increased revenue needs to be recuperated somehow.

“However, instead of imposing a sudden, substantial rate increase on customers, Evergy is proposing to smooth the impacts to customers by determining the amount of COLI revenues left to be imputed to customers between the expected order date in this case and the termination of the COLI program in March 2025 and spread that amount over a four-year period as a credit to customers.”

Future rate increases have not been confirmed by Evergy at this time.

In-Person Public Hearings

Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. Washburn Institute of Technology Main Conference Center, Building A 5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka, Kansas 66604

Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. KU Edwards BEST Conference Center 12600 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park, Kansas 66213

Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. Wichita State University, Low Auditorium Hughes Metropolitan Complex 5014 E 29th St. North, Wichita, Kansas 67205

Virtual Public Hearings

Two online options are available for those who cannot attend the public hearings in person.

Those who want to participate virtually via Zoom will have to register by noon the day before the hearing they’d like to participate in. You can register by clicking here.

Those opting to watch virtually without participating can see a live broadcast of the hearings on the agency’s YouTube channel. Registration is not required to watch the YouTube broadcast.

“Any person requiring special accommodations at the hearing site under The Americans with Disabilities Act must notify the Commission at least 10 days prior to the scheduled public hearing by calling 800-662-0027.”

Public Comments

Leaving a comment about the proposed increase is encouraged by the Commission, as the public’s opinion factors into their ultimate decision regarding Evergy’s request. There are three ways to leave comments between now and Sept. 29, 2023, at 5 p.m. After that, the comment period will be closed.

Go to the Commission’s website ( kcc.ks.gov ) and click on the “Your Opinion Matters” link to enter your comment.

Send a written letter to the Kansas Corporation Commission, Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66604-4027. Be sure to reference Docket No. 23-EKCE-775-RTS.

Call the Commission’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 800-662-0027.

Evergy’s full request and supporting documentation up to this point are available on the Kansas Corporation Commission’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.