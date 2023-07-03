Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin has died at 79

FILE - Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of his team's NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2000, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79. The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning, July 3, 2023, at his Arizona home. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Vince Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79.

The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning at his Arizona home.

“Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Vince Tobin, and in particular his wife Kathy and their family,” Cardinals owner Michal Bidwill said in a statement. “As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure.”

Tobin was hired in 1996 to replace Buddy Ryan and took over a team that had future Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams and quarterback Jake Plummer.

The Cardinals made the playoffs for the first time since 1982 by winning their final three games of the 1998 season and beat the Dallas Cowboys for their first postseason win since 1948.

Tobin went 28-43 in four seasons as Arizona’s coach.

Born in Burlington Junction, Missouri, Tobin played defensive back at the University of Missouri and served as his alma mater’s defensive coordinator from 1971-76.

After stints in the Canadian Football League and USFL, Tobin was the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator from 1986-92. He also was Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator from 1995-96 and coached at Detroit and Green Bay following his tenure in Arizona.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1,...
Four injured, building totaled in De Soto fireworks fire
A shooting near the intersection of 113th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard left a man in...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in KCMO
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1
FILE — James Roy drowned in the 43-mile mar of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday...
Kansas City man drowns Sunday night at Lake of the Ozarks
With fireworks displays happening in nearly every city, there will be no shortage of free...
Leave it to the pros: where to enjoy fireworks displays this Fourth of July

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
A police pursuit in Tennessee ended in the rollover crash of a stolen truck, according to...
WATCH: Stolen truck leading police in pursuit on wrong side of highway overturns in crash
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account