FORECAST: Turning hotter again the next few days, leading to a nice cool by end of week

Temperatures turned a bit warmer out there on Sunday with most of us making it to the 80s and lower 90s. We had a good deal of sunshine, and only moderate humidity levels. As the sun continues to set, we are in for a beautiful evening. Lows overnight will be comfortable in the mid 60s. Our brief weekend cooldown turns a bit hotter out there on Monday. Most of us will make a run back into the lower 90s. It will feel rather muggy out there again, but rain chances look pretty low over the next few days. Independence Day does look like our hottest day of the next week, and temperatures will jump to the lower to mid 90s. Factor in that humidity, and our feels like temperatures will be closer to the 100 degree mark in the afternoon and early evening. I cannot completely rule out a brief bubble up shower or storm, but most of us should stay dry. A slightly better chance for a storm or two comes on Wednesday as our next cold front rolls through. We need to watch out for a strong to severe cell. This cold front brings nice changes for the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

