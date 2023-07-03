FORECAST: Muggy conditions return Monday afternoon for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, high pressure is involved with a Missouri River Valley. The center of high pressure remains just to the south of us near Joplin, Missouri.

This means our wind is going to be varying throughout the day. The speed of that wind is rather light ranging from less than 5 mph this morning to 5-10 mph this afternoon.

With clear skies comes a bit more heat. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90s.

By the Fourth of July, high pressure will have transferred to the Ohio River Valley. This will allow for a strong southerly flow to take over through the day.

Humid conditions, coupled with afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s, will lead to a heat index mainly in the lower triple digits.

Partly sunny skies will be likely until we move into the late night. Late Tuesday evening mainly after 10 p.m, a front dips from the northwest and provides a significant chance for storm activity.

A severe weather threat has been issued for our area and we may see several cells develop damaging, wind, and hail. This should not hinder firework festivities, but please take caution as storms flirt close to where we finish our fireworks. The storm activity will continue into Wednesday morning and slowly dissipate by mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will fall dramatically back to seasonal and then continue to the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. During this time, a new storm system develops, allowing for scattered showers to build throughout Friday night into Saturday morning.

We are expected to see a dryer pattern for the late morning and mid-afternoon but by late afternoon Saturday, storms are expected to re-develop and continue into Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to rebound during this time back to seasonal in the middle and upper 80s.

