FORECAST: Hot temperatures for Fourth of July, air quality alerts in place

Toasty temperatures invaded Monday afternoon, with most of us in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Expect to jump even more into Independence Day with mid 90s on the table. I am expect rather muggy conditions, so this will help our heat indices climb even more to the upper 90s and lower 100s. Strong sunshine is going to be in place for most of the day, with a few building clouds into the afternoon and evening. Air quality alerts are in place for Tuesday with high ozone levels. I will say, our latest model guidance keeps us dry for most of the day, aside from a random bubble up shower in the afternoon, but we need to watch for a line of thunderstorms late Tuesday into early Wednesday. My gut tells me most of our fireworks will go off just fine, but the closer you get to midnight, the higher the chance for some storm action. There is a threat for some low end severe storms, with gusty winds being the main concern. It looks like the line of storms will fizzle out a bit closer to the metro, but those to the northwest of KC will stand a slightly higher chance for storms. Wednesday starts our slight cool down, with more significant changes by Thursday with lower 80s in store!

