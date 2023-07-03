Charged with exploitation of minors, former BVSW trainer surrenders license

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Christopher Poskey, a former athletic trainer at Blue Valley Southwest High School, was arrested on two felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child in late March.

Now, he has surrendered his license to practice athletic training due to the felony charges and his arrest by the Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force after allegedly communicating inappropriately with minors.

Documents from the Board of Healing Arts in Kansas detailing the revocation say that Poskey communicated with two minor females, or two females he believed to be minors, on social media where he requested and sent sexually explicit images.

Later, when Poskey was interviewed by the FBI, he admitted to engaging in multiple sexually explicit conversations with minors and requested the minors to engage in sexually explicit or inappropriate activities. He also admitted to sending explicit photos of himself “while actively working and on-duty as an athletic trainer.”

The state medical organization alleged Poskey’s behavior had violated provisions prohibiting “unprofessional conduct” by engaging in sexually explicit activities with minors.

Poskey waived the right for a hearing and all other methods of defense.

