Woman in custody following standoff with Belton PD

Belton Police took a woman into custody after a standoff Saturday evening.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Police and crisis negotiators were called to a standoff Saturday in the area of Old Town, south of Main Street, and took a woman into custody safely.

Belton Police said officers were called at approximately 3:42 p.m. to a residence where a 55-year-old woman pointed what appeared to be a rifle toward a Belton Officer and retreated back into the home. The woman, who police believed to have suicidal intentions and possibly be under the influence, was taken into custody safely at 7:07 p.m.

A Cass County Crisis Negotiator was called to the scene, and officers, as well as Belton Swat, Cass County Swat and Raymore Swat worked together at the scene.

