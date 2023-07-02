Teen killed in Gentry County rollover crash

GENTRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Gentry County Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday when a 2017 Jeep Wrangler traveled off the south side of eastbound U.S. Highway 136, approximately a mile west of Stanberry.

MSHP reports said the Jeep went down and embankment and struck a field entrance, forcing it airborne and overturning multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

The 13-year-old boy from Bethany, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 4:46 p.m. The 46-year-old male driver and a 43-year-old female passenger were seriously injured and transported to a hospital to treat their injuries.

