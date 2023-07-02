Standoff in Belton, Mo ends with suspect in custody

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 55-year-old woman is in custody after pointing an apparent rifle toward a Belton, Missouri, police officer during a standoff early Saturday evening.

According to a press release, the woman, who police believe had suicidal intentions, retreated into a residence.

A Cass County Crisis Negotiator was called to the scene in effort to have the woman come out and surrender peacefully.

The woman was taken into custody safely at 7:07 p.m.

Belton police officers, Belton Swat, Cass County Swat and Raymore Swat worked together on the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.