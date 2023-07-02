Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Standoff in Belton, Mo ends with suspect in custody

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 55-year-old woman is in custody after pointing an apparent rifle toward a Belton, Missouri, police officer during a standoff early Saturday evening.

According to a press release, the woman, who police believe had suicidal intentions, retreated into a residence.

A Cass County Crisis Negotiator was called to the scene in effort to have the woman come out and surrender peacefully.

The woman was taken into custody safely at 7:07 p.m.

Belton police officers, Belton Swat, Cass County Swat and Raymore Swat worked together on the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 1-month-old Kaliyah Wiley.
LOCATED: KCPD confirmed missing 1-month-old girl has been located
FILE — Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed violent crime over the Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
Kansas City mayor proposes municipal ID cards
Generic.
1-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Vine Street Brewing opened in the 18th and Vine District on June 30, 2023.
First Black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine District
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1

Latest News

Klymax Lounge re-opened Saturday after being closed for more than a month.
Klymax Lounge Re-Opens with Stop the Violence Rally
Ryan R. Jackson, 30, is facing E felony charges of animal abuse, in connection with the abuse...
KC Man facing multiple charges including abuse and murder of a bulldog
KCPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 1-month-old Kaliyah Wiley.
LOCATED: KCPD confirmed missing 1-month-old girl has been located
U-turn attempt leads to crash on K-7 Highway, serious injuries