Pulido scores again, Sporting KC cruises to 3-0 victory over Whitecaps

Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half...
Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido scored first-half goals and Sporting Kansas City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Walter found the net for the first time this season when he took a pass from Gadi Kinda in the 33rd minute and scored the only goal Kendall McIntosh and Sporting KC (6-10-6) would need.

Pulido used assists from Walter and Tim Leibold in the second minute of stoppage time to put Sporting KC up 2-0 at halftime. Pulido has scored seven of his eight goals this season in his last six appearances. Erik Thommy scored unassisted in the 53rd minute to complete the scoring. It was Thommy’s third goal of the campaign.

McIntosh stopped one shot to earn a clean sheet for Sporting KC. Yohei Takaoka had one save for Vancouver.

Vancouver (6-6-7) was coming off a 2-0 road win over defending champion Los Angeles FC that snapped a 15-match winless run away from home. The Whitecaps have not won two in a row on the road since August of 2018.

The Whitecaps had gone 2-0-1 in their last three matches with Sporting KC.

Ryan Gauld had his four-match goal-scoring streak for the Whitecaps end one match shy of Camilo Sanvezzo’s club record set in 2013.

Vancouver returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

