Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near 113th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard Sunday morning.

KCPD said the shooting call came in to dispatchers at 9:35 a.m. Sunday.

Injuries to a man that were originally classified as non-life-threatening took a turn for the worse and were altered to a life-threatening classification.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

