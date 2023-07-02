Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Klymax Lounge Re-Opens with Stop the Violence Rally

By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Klymax Lounge re-opened Saturday after being closed for more than a month. In late May, a shooting at the club left three people dead and two others injured.

Saturday afternoon, Klymax held a “Stop the Violence” rally to curb the violence in Kansas City.

“I used to gang bang. I come from violence,” said Klymax Lounge co-owner Mario Williams. “We come from violent backgrounds, but it’s up to you to say, ‘You know what? I’m tired of this. Let me make something better of my life.”

At the event, there were guest speakers and live music about curbing the violence in KC. Those gathered at Klymax on Saturday said enough is enough.

“Stop killing. We weren’t put here to kill,” said Roosevelt Neal. “We [are] here to love. Love one another.”

People of all ages were at Klymax on Saturday, from toddlers to adults. Event participants said it was important to have young people hear the message.

“Sometimes they need to see people of their own kind to promote positivity,” said Jammal Nelson, who performed at the event. “That’s one thing they need to hear and see sometimes because when you’re just seeing gun violence, they think that it’s coo. It’s not.”

Kansas City continues to be on a record-pace for homicides. As of Friday morning, the city had 97 so far this year, which is four more than the city had in 2020 when it set the record.

“You can’t even go to a park now without someone getting shot or someone getting into a conflict,” said Williams. “That’s not right.”

“Put the guns down. Learn how to talk,” said Neal. “We are all brothers and sisters. You kill your brother, it makes no sense. They look just like you. That is you.”

The people at Saturday’s event want people in the community to know that violence is not the answer.

“Let your loved ones know they can also be a positive influence if they change their ways,” said Williams.

“Love one another. Honor one another. Cherish one another,” said Neal.

KCPD has not made arrests in the May shooting at Klymax Lounge. KCPD told KCTV5 they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 1-month-old Kaliyah Wiley.
LOCATED: KCPD confirmed missing 1-month-old girl has been located
FILE — Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed violent crime over the Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
Kansas City mayor proposes municipal ID cards
Generic.
1-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Vine Street Brewing opened in the 18th and Vine District on June 30, 2023.
First Black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine District
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1

Latest News

Outside a once empty, 150-year-old limestone building at 20th & Vine, a line of people...
Missouri’s first Black-owned brewery opens in 18th & Vine District amid much fanfare
FILE: Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday a new homicide tracker on...
Jackson County unveils homicide ticker to ‘better inform public’ of increasing violence in KC
Vine Street Brewing opened in the 18th and Vine District on June 30, 2023.
First Black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine District
First black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine district