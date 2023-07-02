Klymax Lounge Re-Opens with Stop the Violence Rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Klymax Lounge re-opened Saturday after being closed for more than a month. In late May, a shooting at the club left three people dead and two others injured.

Saturday afternoon, Klymax held a “Stop the Violence” rally to curb the violence in Kansas City.

“I used to gang bang. I come from violence,” said Klymax Lounge co-owner Mario Williams. “We come from violent backgrounds, but it’s up to you to say, ‘You know what? I’m tired of this. Let me make something better of my life.”

At the event, there were guest speakers and live music about curbing the violence in KC. Those gathered at Klymax on Saturday said enough is enough.

“Stop killing. We weren’t put here to kill,” said Roosevelt Neal. “We [are] here to love. Love one another.”

People of all ages were at Klymax on Saturday, from toddlers to adults. Event participants said it was important to have young people hear the message.

“Sometimes they need to see people of their own kind to promote positivity,” said Jammal Nelson, who performed at the event. “That’s one thing they need to hear and see sometimes because when you’re just seeing gun violence, they think that it’s coo. It’s not.”

Kansas City continues to be on a record-pace for homicides. As of Friday morning, the city had 97 so far this year, which is four more than the city had in 2020 when it set the record.

“You can’t even go to a park now without someone getting shot or someone getting into a conflict,” said Williams. “That’s not right.”

“Put the guns down. Learn how to talk,” said Neal. “We are all brothers and sisters. You kill your brother, it makes no sense. They look just like you. That is you.”

The people at Saturday’s event want people in the community to know that violence is not the answer.

“Let your loved ones know they can also be a positive influence if they change their ways,” said Williams.

“Love one another. Honor one another. Cherish one another,” said Neal.

KCPD has not made arrests in the May shooting at Klymax Lounge. KCPD told KCTV5 they continue to investigate.

