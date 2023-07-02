Aging & Style
KCFD responds to abandoned motel fire

Smoke from the fire at Four Acres Motel could be seen from city cameras around the metro.
Smoke from the fire at Four Acres Motel could be seen from city cameras around the metro.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Four Acres Motel Sunday morning.

A call came in regarding the fire at 7:32 a.m., KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer told KCTV.

The fire was largely causing damage to the back of the building, which is located at 8220 Hickman Mills Drive.

KCFD said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

