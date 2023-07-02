KC Man facing multiple charges including abuse and murder of a bulldog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ryan R. Jackson, 30, is facing E felony charges of animal abuse, in connection with the abuse and death of Rom the bulldog, in October of 2022.

Jackson, Kansas City, also faces charges in connection with a fatal gas station shooting in Kansas City, Mo, on Friday, June 23rd.

Rom’s owners reported that someone damaged their home and harmed their dog. KC Pet Project’s Animal Services Division (ASD) received the case when it was reported to their department by KCPD.

Once officers arrived on scene, they noticed a white and grey bulldog in the roadway. The dog had several injuries, including two broken legs, and was bleeding from his mouth and face. Inside the residence, officers found damage to the home including kitchen cabinets ripped out of the wall.

Rom later succumbed to his injuries.

Charges were filed in April and an arrest warrant was signed on June 22nd, 2023.

“Numerous studies show the correlation between child abuse, domestic abuse, elder abuse, and other violent behavior and acts of cruelty toward animals, and this case demonstrations that link between cruelty to animals and violence toward humans,” said Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer at KC Pet Project. “It’s important for people who perform violent acts against animals in our community to be held accountable.”

According to a press release from the KC Pet Project, Jackson was involved in the fatal shooting near 10th and Locust in downtown Kansas City the day after an arrest warrant was signed for him.

Jackson is currently facing charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action in that case.

Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, announced Jackson’s E felony charges on Friday, June 30. He is currently being held in custody without bond.

