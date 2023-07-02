Juvenile girl seriously injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured after a crash in Carroll County Saturday evening.

The girl crashed a 2012 Jeep Patriot on Missouri Highway 41 south of County Road 270. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m.

MSHP crash reports said the crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle as it went across train tracks heading northbound. The Jeep went off the road to the left before overturning multiple times.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the girl from De Witt, Missouri, was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

