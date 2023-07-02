Aging & Style
Four injured, building totaled in De Soto fireworks fire

A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1,...
A fire sparked by fireworks in De Soto, Kansas, led four people to be injured Saturday, July 1, 2023.(Northwest Consolidated Fire District)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) -- A fire sparked by fireworks late Saturday night resulted in injuries to four people and the complete loss of a building in De Soto, Kansas.

The Northwest Consolidated Fire District said crews were dispatched to an outbuilding fire at 127th Street and Gardner Road at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

When crews arrived, a detached building was on fire and fireworks were actively exploding while victims were laying on the ground. Firefighters, Johnson County Med Act, Johnson County Park Police and other responding personnel got the victims to safety and provided aid.

Four people were injured -- two seriously -- and were transported to local hospitals by Johnson County Med Act personnel.

NWCFD said the outbuilding was a total loss and the Kansas State Fire Marshal and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with an investigation into the incident.

Possessing and using fireworks in unincorporated Johnson County is not allowed aside from permitted public displays.

