FORECAST: Moisture building into area for Fourth of July

Not much of a difference in regard to the forecast for today into the Fourth of July. I still don’t wanna rule out a few isolated showers to our extreme south and eastern counties but overall I’m going to hold off on putting a percentage for rain today. We’re still picking up steam for the Fourth of July. Moisture builds into the area from the south. Temperatures are expected to rise into the lower and middle 90s. So, I do anticipate the heat index to range between 97° and 104° during the peak heat timeframe of Tuesday.

By 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the rain chance builds to 20% and will hold into the evening. Models are indicating that most of the wet weather will either linger just south of the viewing area or just north on the other side of the Missouri-Iowa line. The wind will pick up though. By 5 p.m. we can register gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph moving into the mid-evening. The better chances for wet weather will be on Wednesday morning. Scattered showers are expected with a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will begin to fall and become much more comfortable towards the end of the work week into the following weekend. Another front in low pressure is trying to develop for this time frame. I have increased rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday to 30 percent. Temperatures remain seasonal.

