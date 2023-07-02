Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Moisture building into area for Fourth of July

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Not much of a difference in regard to the forecast for today into the Fourth of July. I still don’t wanna rule out a few isolated showers to our extreme south and eastern counties but overall I’m going to hold off on putting a percentage for rain today. We’re still picking up steam for the Fourth of July. Moisture builds into the area from the south. Temperatures are expected to rise into the lower and middle 90s. So, I do anticipate the heat index to range between 97° and 104° during the peak heat timeframe of Tuesday.

By 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the rain chance builds to 20% and will hold into the evening. Models are indicating that most of the wet weather will either linger just south of the viewing area or just north on the other side of the Missouri-Iowa line. The wind will pick up though. By 5 p.m. we can register gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph moving into the mid-evening. The better chances for wet weather will be on Wednesday morning. Scattered showers are expected with a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will begin to fall and become much more comfortable towards the end of the work week into the following weekend. Another front in low pressure is trying to develop for this time frame. I have increased rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday to 30 percent. Temperatures remain seasonal.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 1-month-old Kaliyah Wiley.
LOCATED: KCPD confirmed missing 1-month-old girl has been located
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1
A total of 98 bills became law during the 2023 legislative session in Kansas. Of those bills,...
Changes to Kansas law that occur on July 1
Generic.
1-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash
U-turn attempt leads to crash on K-7 Highway, serious injuries

Latest News

Moisture building into area for Fourth of July
FORECAST: Moisture building into area for Fourth of July
Temperatures were much more pleasant out there on Saturday afternoon in the 70s and 80s.
FORECAST: Few more storms this evening, Sunday looks mostly dry with temps in mid 80′s
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 7/1
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Saturday.
FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Saturday