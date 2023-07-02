Local shop goes dough-nuts for Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Locally owned donut shop in Westport is paying homage to cultural icon, Taylor Swift, and is pulling out all the stops ahead of her concerts in Kansas City next weekend.

“We’re going to have a fun menu takeover here at Donutology for the week,” said Abby Meyer, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, and marketing director for Donutology.

Donutology went all out on their donut flavors to celebrate Swift making a stop in Kansas City with a 30-pack of mini donuts and six classic donuts.

“We thought what better way to commemorate her arrival in Kansas City. We’ve got a chocolate icing with a Hershey’s kiss called our last kiss,” Meyer explained. “We’ve also got that red lip classic thing that you like…and we got a teal vanilla icing donut with sprinkles based on her lyrics ‘teal was the color of your shirt when you were 16 at the yogurt shop.’”

These are just some of the donuts inspired by T-Swift’s lyrics, song and album titles:

Loving Him was Red Velvet: Red Velvet cake donut with glaze with red icing (Lyrics in the song Red).

Caramel is a Cat: Vanilla icing on a cat-shaped raised Bismarck with caramel drizzle for whiskers. (Taylor loves cats and has a lyric that says “karma is a cat”)

Long Johns: Dear Johns (Dear John is a song title)

Twists: Evermore Braids (Her hair was braided on the Evermore album cover)

Blueberry: Ocean Blueberry Eyes (“ocean blue eyes” is a song lyric)

Plain Cake Donut: Sweet Nothing (song title)

Abby Meyer is the fierce Swiftie behind the Taylor Swift donut wonderland.

“I’ve loved Taylor Swift for the last 15 years,” Meyer said with a big smile.

She wanted to pay homage to the icon. Meyer has seen six of the singer’s concerts and even met the megastar after a show during Swift’s 2011 Speak Now Tour.

“My friend Brittany and I made t-shirts, and we are sitting on the sixth row on the floor and really manifested the experience,” she said. “She gave us life advice about things we were experiencing, and it was just an amazing experience and really just the best night of our lives.”

Meyer said she has tickets to see Taylor Swift for her Saturday show and is looking for a Donutology Eras Tour Correspondent to join her with a ticket giveaway.

“Who will go to show with me, sit on the floor within about 15 feet of the catwalk, locking eyes with Taylor,” Meyer said with excitement. “We’ll be Tay-gating with fellow fans before the show, we’ll be trading friendship bracelets with fellow Swifties.”

Meyer says she’s beyond excited to see Taylor Swift with the lucky winner and believes there’s no other artist like her.

“She’s so approachable and she really makes an effort to connect with her friends on a one-to-one basis or a stadium filled with 70,000 fans,” she said.

People can enter the giveaway by purchasing Donutology products and merchandise. The winner will be announced this Thursday, July 6.

