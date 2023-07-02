7 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nine people are injured in a mass shooting in Wichita’s Old Town Sunday morning. Wichita Police said it happened around 1 a.m. at City Nightz nightclub.

Seven people are confirmed to have been shot, and two others were injured after being trampled in the incident. No deaths have been reported. The victims range from 21 years old to 34 years old. In addition to Wichita Police, there was a large response from Wichita Fire and Sedgwick County EMS.

Lt. Aaron Moses with Wichita Police said, “Officers were in the Old Towne area as they are every night on the weekends. They were in the area of 222 N. Washington because of previous issues with the parking lot in that area and closing down of that establishment. While they were outside, they heard a disturbance, screams from inside the business, and then a large number of people exited the business.”

In a press conference early Sunday morning, Wichita Police said one person is in custody, believed to be at least one of the shooters in this incident.

“Our investigation has shown us there were at least four firearms discharged inside the establishment during this incident. We have also seized an additional four firearms at this time and we are investigating if those firearms match the ballistic evidence that we’ve recovered from inside the scene,” said Lt. Moses.

Wichita Police has also contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for help expediting the processing of firearms evidence to help identify those involved.

The stepped-up enforcement around City Nightz, Wichita Police said, is in response to nearly a dozen incidents at the nightclub in the past year.

“Ranging from miscellaneous reports to aggravated battery cases. On May 21 of this year, there was a drive-by incident at City Nightz. As a result of that incident, the special investigations bureau of the WPD took proactive steps by having a meeting with the owner of City Nightz on May 25 to discuss security concerns. We discussed the importance of wanding people, using metal detectors. Having working video cameras, monitoring the parking lot and other best practices.” Lt. Chris Marceau with Wichita Police said, “Whether or not these practices or recommendations were followed tonight will be determined by this investigation.”

Sunday morning, city and community leaders also addressed this most recent shooting.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said, “I know people are just fed up and tired of this. People want to be able to enjoy their holiday in peace and feel safe to bring their children, their families to events. It’s just discouraging that selfish individuals are making people feel uncomfortable to do just that.”

“As the mayor of the city of Wichita, we have to take action to push back against this increase in gun violence that we have been seeing,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. “We have to come together as a community and talk with our young people, in particular, about how resorting to gun violence is not the way to resolve a problem or issue. We’re too good of a city to allow us to continue with this bump in gun violence that we have seen.”

“Every time we hear of an incident occurring, it’s time for us to look at doing things differently. The violence, the senseless death. All of the things we see around us don’t make any sense.” Pastor Pam Hughes said, “We want to be a community that is whole. What does that mean? That means we can talk about it. We can work through it. So, we are calling all of those forces that have those differences to think about a truce. To think about doing things differently in our city so that our young adults and our young people can attend events over this holiday season and this year. Think about it. It’s our responsibility. Everyone.”

Police are asking anyone with video evidence to provide that to WPD investigators. The Wichita Police Department is asking for anyone with any additional information on this case please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

People are asked to avoid the area around City Nightz, as investigators will be working the area for some time.

