‘What’s your number?’ KC borrowers react to student loan ruling, describe their situation

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many local student loan holders were disappointed in Friday’s Supreme Court ruling against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness action.

KCTV5 spoke to students and recent graduates at the Broadway Café in Westport, asking them to share details about their loan situation.

Brant Jester, a musician with $20,000 in student loan debt, said that he could see both sides of the debate about whether loans could be forgiven. Still, he was disappointed that the White House order was reversed.

“I do think student loans are higher for my generation,” he said. “I’ll be able to do it, but it will be difficult.”

Eva Petrini, a Purdue student with about $30,000 in debt so far, said that she and her mother were both expecting to have some relief upon graduating.

“Young people -- right when they get in the world, right after they graduate college -- they’re already starting in this hole of debt,” she said.

Garrison Priddle, a law student with around $50,000 in debt, wasn’t as worried about his own situation as other millennials. He said he has some friends with $100,000 or more in debt.

“It’s unfair to millennials and Gen Z, and it’s bad for the economy,” he said. “People should have more compassion.”

Reid Stein, who graduated with a communications degree and now works in marketing, had a little over $40,000 in debt.

“So many people during COVID had PPP loans forgiven,” he pointed out. “Why am I different?”

Stein was encouraged by Biden’s announcement that an alternative plan may be developed.

“There are so many people out there who need this,” he said. “Without that first step, there are going to be so many young people who can’t get moving on this thing.”

