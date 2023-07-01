U-turn attempt leads to crash on K-7 Highway, serious injuries

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-car crash took place Friday afternoon in Wyandotte County as a driver attempted a U-turn in a construction zone on K-7 Highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 49-year-old woman from Leavenworth, was heading southbound on Kansas 7 Highway in a construction zone at 12:40 p.m. Friday.

The woman started a U-turn to begin heading northbound and was struck by a 2001 Honda Accord traveling southbound in the southbound lane.

An 18-year-old male from Leavenworth was driving the Accord and suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

