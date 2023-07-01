Aging & Style
Single-vehicle crash near Brush Creek and Ward Parkway kills 1

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Crime tape and police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Friday in a crash near Brush Creek and Ward Parkway.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said the crash happened minutes before midnight Friday. Police said an unrestrained passenger was ejected from a black Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at a high rate of speed.

The Equinox failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway, traveling off the road to the left and down an embankment, overturning and rolling several times.

Two passengers were transported to a local hospital and are currently in stable condition. Two additional passengers and the driver of the Chevrolet were uninjured.

KCPD said an investigation is ongoing, and that investigation will include suspected impairment. The death is the 40th fatality in a car crash in Kansas City, Missouri, this year.

