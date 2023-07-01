Aging & Style
Raymore man seriously injured in UTV crash

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in an early morning UTV crash Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a crash report that the man from Raymore, Missouri, crashed on County Road 273 in Hickory County. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

MSHP said the man was flown to a hospital after crashing a 2021 Polaris Ranger UTV. The crash report said the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned, and the man was not wearing a safety device.

