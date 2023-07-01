Missing 1-month-old girl endangered according to KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 1-month-old girl.

KCPD said Kaliyah Wiley was last seen at her home near E. 91st Street and James A. Reed in the custody her father.

Wiley is Black and has brown hair and brown eyes. KCPD said she weighs eight pounds.

Her family is concerned for her welfare, KCPD said.

If she is located, police ask people to reach out to KCPD’s Missing Persons section at 816-234-5043.

