Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missing 1-month-old girl endangered according to KCPD

KCPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 1-month-old Kaliyah Wiley.
KCPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 1-month-old Kaliyah Wiley.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 1-month-old girl.

KCPD said Kaliyah Wiley was last seen at her home near E. 91st Street and James A. Reed in the custody her father.

Wiley is Black and has brown hair and brown eyes. KCPD said she weighs eight pounds.

Her family is concerned for her welfare, KCPD said.

If she is located, police ask people to reach out to KCPD’s Missing Persons section at 816-234-5043.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed violent crime over the Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
Kansas City mayor proposes municipal ID cards
Vine Street Brewing opened in the 18th and Vine District on June 30, 2023.
First Black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine District
Generic.
1-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Latest News

U-turn attempt leads to crash on K-7 Highway, serious injuries
Ian McCarthy was convicted of murder Tuesday in the 2017 death of former Clinton police officer...
Jury fails to agree on punishment for man who killed Clinton Police Officer in 2017
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Single-vehicle crash near Brush Creek and Ward Parkway kills 1
Raymore man seriously injured in UTV crash