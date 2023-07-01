Aging & Style
LOCATED: KCPD confirmed missing 1-month-old girl has been located

KCPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 1-month-old Kaliyah Wiley.
KCPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 1-month-old Kaliyah Wiley.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: KCPD has confirmed that Kaliyah Wiley has been located and she is safe.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department began searching for the infant Saturday afternoon and the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory.

KCPD said Kaliyah Wiley was last seen at her home near E. 91st Street and James A. Reed in the custody her father, Charles Clifford Wiley, on the evening of June 29.

MSHP said Wiley made statements that he was going to drop the child off at a police station or a safe harbor, but the child had not been located at any safe harbor or police station in Missouri. Wiley is currently in custody and refused to disclose the baby’s location.

Police confirmed Kaliyah Wiley’s safety just a few hours after beginning their search.

