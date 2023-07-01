Aging & Style
KCFD warns residents that fireworks carry certain dangers for city

By Mark Poulose
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Fourth of July weekend is here and fireworks are on sale across the area, but it’s illegal to shoot off fireworks in KCMO.

The Kansas City Fire Department is urging Kansas Citians to not light any fireworks this weekend. In addition to being illegal, fireworks present a significant fire hazard to the city.

“One bottle rocket could cause a massive grass fire that could burn numerous homes,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker. “We want to keep everyone safe. We want to keep our firefighters safe.”

Walker said fireworks are illegal in Kansas City for a reason. While firing some off this weekend may seem like a good time, it poses a threat to everyone in the vicinity.

“We are in an urban environment where homes, in some areas, are very old, very close together,” Walker said. “Even when they are not very old and that close together, we are still in an urban environment where fires can spread.”

Kansas City is also very dry right now. A lit firework could easily catch some dry ground on fire.

“Predictable is preventable,” said Walker. “We know it’s been dry. We know it’s been hot. Those conditions are prime to the spread of fire and the ease at which these things can catch on fire.”

Should you have a fire at your home, KCFD said the best thing to do is call for help.

“The safe thing to do is call 911. We always encourage, ‘Leave it to the professionals,’” Walker said. “We strongly encourage everyone to attend a public show. They are all over. Just go to one of the big shows. Let the professionals do it.”

Also read: Leave it to the pros: where to enjoy fireworks displays this Fourth of July

Again, fireworks are illegal in KCMO. If you want to know if fireworks are legal in your city, KCTV5 has compiled a list here: Can you set off fireworks in your city? Depends on where you live

