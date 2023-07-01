Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jury fails to agree on punishment for man who killed Clinton Police Officer in 2017

Ian McCarthy was convicted of murder Tuesday in the 2017 death of former Clinton police officer...
Ian McCarthy was convicted of murder Tuesday in the 2017 death of former Clinton police officer Gary Michael.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz and Janae' Hancock
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury failed to reach an agreement Saturday regarding the sentencing of 45-year-old Ian McCarthy, who was found guilty of shooting and killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in August 2017.

On Saturday, during a hearing at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse, the sentencing responsibility was transferred into the hands of the court, with the next hearing set for Sept. 8. The judge told members of the court that there remains no bond in the case.

McCarthy was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder during a trial that began last week. He was also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, but the state chose not to proceed on those charges during the trial. The charges, however, are not dismissed.

Michael’s death occurred while he attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop near the Henry County Library in Clinton, Missouri, on Aug. 6, 2017. Before he was shot to death, Michael described the SUV and license plate of the vehicle he pulled over, which belonged to McCarthy.

READ MORE: Man found guilty of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in 2017

The SUV was found crashed into an embankment and abandoned later. McCarthy’s cell phone, which forensic evidence and witness testimony confirmed belonged to him, was found near the totaled vehicle. Neighbors in the area reported seeing a man run from the vehicle and surveillance footage from a convenience store confirmed McCarthy as the driver of the SUV.

When other officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to perform life-saving treatment and call for help, but a gunshot wound to the chest led to his death. After a nearly two-day manhunt, McCarthy was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed violent crime over the Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
Kansas City mayor proposes municipal ID cards
Vine Street Brewing opened in the 18th and Vine District on June 30, 2023.
First Black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine District
Generic.
1-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Latest News

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Single-vehicle crash near Brush Creek and Ward Parkway kills 1
Raymore man seriously injured in UTV crash
Outside a once empty, 150-year-old limestone building at 20th & Vine, a line of people...
Missouri’s first Black-owned brewery opens in 18th & Vine District amid much fanfare
FORECAST: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for metro through 11 p.m.