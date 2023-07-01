Aging & Style
Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.(WWE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov has died at age 54.

His family says he died Friday of natural causes.

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a “tragic ring accident” while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.

Nevertheless, family members say Drozdov maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest, even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years.

Drozdov was known as both “Puke” and “Droz” in the ring.

The WWE says he was a “gifted athlete” well before wrestling.

Drozdov played football at the University of Maryland before short stints in the NFL where he played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

