Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Saturday

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We still anticipate having scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day, but more isolated with a better opportunity late afternoon and into the early evening. A severe weather threat is still expected for today but at a marginal risk with still the potential of hail and damaging wind. I still believe we may wind up with a few isolated showers, or perhaps a weak thunderstorm Sunday, as the low pressure moves out and high pressure tries to position itself to stabilize the central plains from Colorado. Temperatures look phenomenal for Saturday and Sunday. Still expecting a bump up in temperature for the beginning of next week with the Fourth of July coming in at 93°.

A few isolated showers are possible but overall the new update for the models really fell off with the wet weather chances. We should see better chances for scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. It looks like an upper-level low attached to a cold front or sweep-in. Temperatures are expected to fall back to the lower and mid-80s. I see signs of more showers and storms developing Saturday night into Sunday of next week, but being that it is so far out I’m really not putting much into chances for wet weather there.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed violent crime over the Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
Kansas City mayor proposes municipal ID cards
Vine Street Brewing opened in the 18th and Vine District on June 30, 2023.
First Black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine District
Generic.
1-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Kansas City elementary building burned out in early morning fire Friday
Firefighters recovering after suffering burns in elementary school building response

Latest News

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Saturday.
FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Saturday
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro area through 11 p.m.
FORECAST: Cold front moves cooler air in for the weekend
FORECAST: Hot Friday with some severe storm threats rolling in for parts of the Metro
FORECAST: Hot Friday with some severe storm threats rolling into the Metro
FORECAST: Hot Friday with some severe storm threats rolling in for parts of the Metro