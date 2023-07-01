FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Saturday

We still anticipate having scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day, but more isolated with a better opportunity late afternoon and into the early evening. A severe weather threat is still expected for today but at a marginal risk with still the potential of hail and damaging wind. I still believe we may wind up with a few isolated showers, or perhaps a weak thunderstorm Sunday, as the low pressure moves out and high pressure tries to position itself to stabilize the central plains from Colorado. Temperatures look phenomenal for Saturday and Sunday. Still expecting a bump up in temperature for the beginning of next week with the Fourth of July coming in at 93°.

A few isolated showers are possible but overall the new update for the models really fell off with the wet weather chances. We should see better chances for scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. It looks like an upper-level low attached to a cold front or sweep-in. Temperatures are expected to fall back to the lower and mid-80s. I see signs of more showers and storms developing Saturday night into Sunday of next week, but being that it is so far out I’m really not putting much into chances for wet weather there.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.