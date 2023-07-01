FORECAST: Few more storms this evening, Sunday looks mostly dry with temps in mid 80′s

Temperatures were much more pleasant out there on Saturday afternoon in the 70s and 80s. A bit farther south, the hotter temperatures were found in our far southern viewing area. We had a lull in the activity during the day, but need to watch for a few developing showers and storms this evening, especially along and north of I-70. A few spots could see multiple storms over the same location, which leads to high rainfall totals. There is going to be a small window, but if you are out and about through 9 PM, keep an eye to the sky for few downpours and rumbles around the area. Not a washout of an evening by any means. Lows overnight will drop into the 60s. We should dry out on Sunday, with temperatures staying fairly pleasant in the mid to upper 80s. I will say it looks a touch humid. Temperatures turn hotter out there on Monday with highs in the lower 90s and will stay that way into the Fourth of July. The humidity does stay high into the early part of next week, so we will have to watch out for a random bubble shower or thunderstorm. I do not see many large chances for rain coming up during this upcoming week, however. Model guidance is bringing in some cooler air for the middle to end of next week.

