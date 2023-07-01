Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Few more storms this evening, Sunday looks mostly dry with temps in mid 80′s

By Warren Sears
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures were much more pleasant out there on Saturday afternoon in the 70s and 80s. A bit farther south, the hotter temperatures were found in our far southern viewing area. We had a lull in the activity during the day, but need to watch for a few developing showers and storms this evening, especially along and north of I-70. A few spots could see multiple storms over the same location, which leads to high rainfall totals. There is going to be a small window, but if you are out and about through 9 PM, keep an eye to the sky for few downpours and rumbles around the area. Not a washout of an evening by any means. Lows overnight will drop into the 60s. We should dry out on Sunday, with temperatures staying fairly pleasant in the mid to upper 80s. I will say it looks a touch humid. Temperatures turn hotter out there on Monday with highs in the lower 90s and will stay that way into the Fourth of July. The humidity does stay high into the early part of next week, so we will have to watch out for a random bubble shower or thunderstorm. I do not see many large chances for rain coming up during this upcoming week, however. Model guidance is bringing in some cooler air for the middle to end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed violent crime over the Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
Kansas City mayor proposes municipal ID cards
Vine Street Brewing opened in the 18th and Vine District on June 30, 2023.
First Black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine District
Generic.
1-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Latest News

Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 7/1
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Saturday.
FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Saturday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Saturday.
FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Saturday
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro area through 11 p.m.
FORECAST: Cold front moves cooler air in for the weekend