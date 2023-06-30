Winners again: Kelce, Mahomes emerge victorious in The Match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was a round of golf featuring dynamic duos from the NBA and NFL, this time Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce remain winners over Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of Golden State in the eighth edition of The Match.

The four showed up dressed for success, Kelce in head-to-toe Nike, but admitting that Adidas-sponsored Mahomes was looking good “in the stripes”.

Get the popcorn out, THE MATCH STARTS NOW. 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rQXi7Ydeb8 — theScore (@theScore) June 29, 2023

Mahomes and the player introduced as “Big Yeti” during introductions pulled off the upset in Las Vegas at the Wynn Golf Club in Capital One’s The Match.

Kelce was feeling himself after his first drive 🤣#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/J0GZO7rekt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2023

2023′s edition included 12 holes of “scramble play” meaning each player teed off each hole and the teams played from wherever the best teammate’s shot landed. The charitable event benefiting No Kid Left Hungry this year, despite Stephen Curry hitting a kid near a sand trap with a ball that sliced just a tad left.

The Kansas City duo got off to a hot start after the first hole was halved, going four up after eight holes. The Splash Brothers made a slight comeback but officially fell to the Super Bowl LVII champions after 10 holes, 3-2.

Mahomes and Curry were established leaders of their teams earlier on in the round, but lack of success putting sunk the pair from the hardwood.

The theme of the second hole: “The big guy’s got soft hands!” in the words of QB1 referring to his favorite target. Kelce and Mahomes sunk a couple of stellar third shots on the second hole with an impeccable chip shot from QB1.

This Mahomes chip shot ⛳️



Catch #CapitalOnesTheMatch NOW in the BR app 📲 https://t.co/XLmPuQBgBo pic.twitter.com/Syrh9MK0ss — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2023

“What you’re seeing is great team ball with me and Pat that’s what we do.” Kelce reminded the audience mid-round.

Mahomes came in clutch both the third and fourth holes with impressive shots finding the green and seamingly unable to miss from the green. The two pairs making it to the fourth hole before anyone was hit, Mahomes joking to have an EMT ready following a shot on the fourth that a fan received autographs and more to make up for the hit.

"Thank God for Patrick Mahomes"



Kelce was thankful QB1 came in clutch once again 😂🙏 #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/jAGpHKKWJe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

“Whoever hits the least amount of people wins.” was muttered from Steph Curry’s mouth in the midst of the mess with a smirk and gathering chuckles from the broadcast.

Curry was victim of bumper carts with Kelce and Mahomes, joking he would sue them both before his teammate Thompson hit a drive nailing a bystander in the head near a bunker and knocking him over.

Klay Thompson hit a bystander in the head and knocked him over on this drive 😳pic.twitter.com/N4iGUGxB6F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

Some shaky putting and multiple shots slicing left and right of the fairway, Travis Kelce and guest star Draymond Green needed a hydration break with a portion of a “plethora” of beers that Kelce predicted would be consumed during the round.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson FINALLY beat Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on a hole and Steph went CRAZY 😂😭pic.twitter.com/22XMhcA3bx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

Curry and Thompson got on the board and won a hole on the ninth, which was cause for celebration with guest Draymond Green.

Kelce credited corn hole, beer pong and darts over the round for the strong connection with Mahomes paired with dance moves and admitting his karaoke go-to songs of Pride and Joy by Stevie Ray Vaughn and You Shook Me All Night Long by ACDC.

Curry and Thompson came close to tying things up due to what seamed to be a bit of a collapse from the Chiefs later in the round, Mahomes reminding viewers jokingly that he always keeps games close until the end. Of course some may agree, but some NFL teams would agree with the exact contrast of the remark.

The Kansas City crew concluded the 10th hole with a 3-2 victory in hand.

The participants had a total of six titles, 27 Pro Bowl or All-Star appearances and three Super Bowl or MVP Final MVPs. All considered top in their sports, but maybe not on the links.

