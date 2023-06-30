Royals fans brave the heat for afternoon game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The sun at Kauffman Stadium roasted fans for a few hours during an afternoon game in the heat of the day.

But, as the heat wafted through the parking lot before the game, some didn’t seem to mind.

Christian Hopkins and his friend played a drinking game set up at their tailgate area, seemingly unfazed by the sun.

“If you drink some beer, you’re all good,” Hopkins joked.

Most fans headed through the gates preferred actual hydration. They were carrying sealed bottles of water as they checked in with security. Inside the stadium were several hydration stations for thirsty fans.

Mandy Theobald and her kids carried electric fans that spritzed water.

“It’s scorching hot,” she said. “But, we’re ready for a win today.”

In the clubhouse, players knew they were in for a long and difficult game in the heat.

Samad Taylor, the young Royals infielder, said it reminded him of spring training.

“It’s a grind,” he said. “You have to stay locked in and stay hydrated.”

The Royals beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 in extra innings.

More: Fermin’s double in 10th lifts Royals over Guardians 4-3

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.