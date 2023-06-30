RideKC to debut route connecting riders to some of city’s top attractions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority announced it will launch a new route connecting riders to some of Kansas City’s top attractions for free.

Starting Sunday, July 2, RideKC will debut a new 18X East-West connector which spans from Southwest Boulevard to the Crossroads and 18th & Vine Districts.

“We are extremely excited about this new route connecting convenience and culture,” said Frank White III, CEO of KCATA. “Thanks to public transportation, RideKC allows people to experience iconic places Kansas City is known for, as well as connect to other routes all at no cost.”

The route connects to Troost at 18th Street, Main Street at Grand Avenue, Prospect at 12th Street and KC Streetcar off the 18th and Walnut bus stop.

The American Jazz Museum, Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, local breweries, Gates Bar-B-Q, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Mexican restaurants along Southwest Boulevard will be among the attractions that are available on the route.

KCATA said the new route will provide service every 30 minutes from 2-10 p.m. every day of the week.

