Pulido named MLS Player of the Month

Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a...
Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting KC won 2-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido was named MLS Player of the Month for the month of June, Major League Soccer announced Friday.

Pulido scored a Sporting KC record and MLS-best six goals in June, while also adding a game-winning assist.

“I am very happy and I am very proud,” Pulido said. “Thank you to my team. This only happens because of all of the players. And also for the fans, thank you for the support. It is very important for me.”

From June 3 to June 21, Pulido scored a goal in four straight regular season matches. He became the seventh player in Sporting KC history to do that and the first since Johnny Russell did the same in 2021.

Pulido either scored or assisted on seven of Sporting KC’s eight goals in June. He becomes the first Sporting Kansas City player to win MLS Player of the Month since Felipe Gutierrez won it in March 2018.

