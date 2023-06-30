Man charged with murder now faces charges in connection with dog’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man who has already been charged with murder has now been charged in connection with a dog’s death in October.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Ryan R. Jackson has been charged first-degree property damage and “animal abuse - second/subsequent offense or by torture and/or mutilation while animal was alive.” The animal abuse charge is a class E felony.

Court records state that Kansas City police went to a residence in the 2900 block of Lockridge St. at 2:16 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2022, after receiving a call about a disturbance. The person who called 911 said his roommate, who was Jackson, had called saying he’d just “f----- up the house, and f----- up his dog.”

When officers arrived, they saw a white and gray bulldog in the road. The dog had sustained numerous injuries, was bleeding from the mouth and face, and was unable to move.

KC Pet Project went to the scene and took the dog, who was named Rom, to an emergency animal hospital for treatment. Rom later died due to his injuries.

The prosecutor’s office said officers “found heavy damage” inside the residence. Kitchen cabinets had been ripped out of the wall.

The animal abuse charges were filed in April of this year. An arrest warrant was signed on June 22.

The prosecutor’s office said that, Jackson was involved in a fatal shooting near S. 10th Street and Locust Avenue on June 23.

In that case, Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jackson is being held without bond.

