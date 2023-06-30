The local impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Supreme Court ruled on a decision to reverse affirmative action Thursday, effectively ending race-conscious admissions.

The decision prevents colleges and universities, both public and private, from considering race as one of many factors when deciding which applicants will be admitted.

Learn more: Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

The court’s decision has sparked conversations across the country, including right here at home.

Kevin Willmott, who won an Academy Award for his screenwriting, has been a professor at the University of Kansas for 20 years. He said the court’s decision was a move backward in terms of the progress the country has made.

“It’s an interesting kind of moment in our history right now,” said Willmott. “For a long time, these universities in Kansas -- specifically -- and Missouri were pretty much all-white. So, affirmative action made them far more diverse. To end affirmative action is to say, really, that you want to go back to the bad old days.”

Sara Gurske is a junior at KU. She said she is disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision, but hopeful her school will keep diversity alive.

“I’m hoping KU can fight against this and do everything they can, even though the Surpreme Court is against it,” Gurkse said. “That we can be for it and help our students the best we can.”

Over in Missouri, Attorney General Andrew Bailey is already demanding colleges and local governments in the state immediately end all affirmative action policies.

“Missouri institutions must identify all policies that give preference to individuals on the basis of race and immediately halt the implementation of such policies,” AG Bailey said.

The University of Missouri System released a statement Thursday night, saying how they plan to proceed. “As allowed by prior law, a small number of our programs and scholarships have used race/ethnicity as a factor for admissions and scholarships,” the press release said. “Those practices will be discontinued.”

“UM universities will honor our financial aid commitments that have already been awarded to our returning and incoming students,” they noted. “These awards were lawfully issued under previous Supreme Court and U.S. Department of Education interpretations.”

