Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

The local impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Supreme Court ruled on a decision to reverse affirmative action Thursday, effectively ending race-conscious admissions.

The decision prevents colleges and universities, both public and private, from considering race as one of many factors when deciding which applicants will be admitted.

Learn more: Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

The court’s decision has sparked conversations across the country, including right here at home.

Kevin Willmott, who won an Academy Award for his screenwriting, has been a professor at the University of Kansas for 20 years. He said the court’s decision was a move backward in terms of the progress the country has made.

“It’s an interesting kind of moment in our history right now,” said Willmott. “For a long time, these universities in Kansas -- specifically -- and Missouri were pretty much all-white. So, affirmative action made them far more diverse. To end affirmative action is to say, really, that you want to go back to the bad old days.”

Sara Gurske is a junior at KU. She said she is disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision, but hopeful her school will keep diversity alive.

“I’m hoping KU can fight against this and do everything they can, even though the Surpreme Court is against it,” Gurkse said. “That we can be for it and help our students the best we can.”

Over in Missouri, Attorney General Andrew Bailey is already demanding colleges and local governments in the state immediately end all affirmative action policies.

“Missouri institutions must identify all policies that give preference to individuals on the basis of race and immediately halt the implementation of such policies,” AG Bailey said.

The University of Missouri System released a statement Thursday night, saying how they plan to proceed. “As allowed by prior law, a small number of our programs and scholarships have used race/ethnicity as a factor for admissions and scholarships,” the press release said. “Those practices will be discontinued.”

“UM universities will honor our financial aid commitments that have already been awarded to our returning and incoming students,” they noted. “These awards were lawfully issued under previous Supreme Court and U.S. Department of Education interpretations.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
The Kansas City Chiefs announced they will play a home game in Frankfurt in the 2023 season.
Tickets for Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany sell out in 15 minutes
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Generic image of a sun and clear skies.
Lenexa police: 22-month-old in critical condition after being left in hot car

Latest News

Just two days after the Board of Police Commissioners asked for it, the Mid-America Regional...
Automated 911 answering system moves a step closer to reality
Tensions run high over property taxes, even between top county and city leaders
A groundbreaking ceremony kicked off construction for road improvements near Panasonic’s $4...
Groundbreaking takes place for road improvements near $4B Panasonic plant
The Supreme Court ruled on a decision to reverse affirmative action Thursday, effectively...
The local impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action