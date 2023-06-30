Leavenworth man sentenced for car theft, approaching officer with knife

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old Leavenworth man was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing a car and assaulting a County Sheriff’s sergeant with a knife.

According to court documents, Johnathon Brister was apprehended in the 1400 block of Ottawa Street by a sergeant from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 10, 2023. The sergeant was trying to locate a stolen Chevy Camaro when Brister approached him with a knife.

On Friday, Brister was sentenced to 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“We are so thankful for all those great law enforcement officers that help protect our community,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Friday. “We are thankful no one was hurt in this incident.”

Brister was found guilty by a Leavenworth County jury of theft and aggravated assault charges on May 23, 2023. He was sentenced to 32 months for the aggravated assault charge and 12 months for the theft charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

