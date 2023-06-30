Kelly defies Kobach, issues directive allowing transgender people to alter IDs

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a directive allowing agencies under her control to defy a legal opinion on transgender people altering their driver’s licenses and birth certificates, going against Attorney General Kris Kobach’s stance on the matter.

Kelly announced Thursday the state will keep allowing transgender Kansas residents to change their sex or gender on their driver’s licenses and birth certificates despite a new law preventing that.

This can also be known as the ‘Bathroom Bill’ that legally defines one’s sex as male or female based on their biological reproductive system at birth, stating the definition applies to ‘any’ law or state regulation.

“Typically, a governor’s directive would supersede an attorney general’s advisory opinion. That depends on the governor being right, however,” said UMKC Political Science Professor Greg Vonnahme to KCTV5 News Thursday. “[Members of the executive branch] can’t rewrite the law. They can’t change the law. They can’t contradict the law.”

Kobach in a statement called it “nonsense” and said he’ll see her in court.

UMKC Law School Professor Steve Leben broke down several portions of Kobach’s legal opinion.

“The laws should not be considered retroactive,” Leben said. “The law itself says it’s effective July 1 takes effect and it’s enforced from that date.”

On the topic of birth certificates, he noted that no legislation can contradict a 2019 federal court ruling that people can amend their sex on those documents.

“The statute defined the word sex, but the statute already in place with respect to driver’s licenses says they list a person’s gender. And there’s a pretty good argument that those two terms don’t mean the same thing today,” said Leben.

