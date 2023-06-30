Shooting leaves man dead near 43rd and College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is responding to a homicide in the area of 43rd Street and College Avenue Friday afternoon.

A shooting call came in to KCPD at 12:54 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived to the area, they located the victim, an adult man, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began giving aid to the victim and EMS responded and declared the victim dead.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded to the scene and are processing it for evidence and speaking to any potential witnesses.

This is a developing story. KCTV will update it when more information becomes available.

