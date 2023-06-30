Aging & Style
KCKPD: Person under 18 charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Someone under the age of 18 has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, that left a 16-year-old dead.

According to the police, the individual was taken into custody “earlier this week.” The Wyandotte County District Attorney has charged the person with second-degree intentional murder.

The person is currently being held in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

No other details were provided about the individual, who was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Friday, June 23, in the 3100 block of W. Barker Circle. That shooting led to the death of JaMarcus D. Lane Jr., who was found dead inside a residence there.

Lane was the 11th homicide victim in KCK thus far this year. This time last year, KCK had recorded 21 homicides.

Anyone with information that could assist the authorities in building their case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

