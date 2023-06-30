Aging & Style
KCI not expecting notable increase in holiday travel

(WAVE 3 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Aviation Department said it does not expect a notable increase in volume at Kansas City International Airport as the airport prepares for the Independence Day holiday.

Travelers are still urged to check FlyKC.com before leaving their home for flight information and parking space availability.

Communications manager Joe McBride said travelers still should not be complacent as we head toward the holiday weekend. The airport expects to see 250,000 passengers arriving and departing KCI from Thursday, June 29, until Wednesday, July 5.

Scheduled riders are up 22 percent from this time last year, according to McBride.

