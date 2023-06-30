Aging & Style
KC Power & Light District to host watch parties for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sporting KC and KC Current team up for events in KC Live!
FILE — The No. 1 ranked U.S. Women’s National Team will have a celebration in the Soccer...
FILE — The No. 1 ranked U.S. Women’s National Team will have a celebration in the Soccer Capital of America, a tradition since the 2010 FIFA World Cup.(KCTV5 FILE)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Power & Light District is coming together with Sporting KC and the KC Current to host a pair of watch parties at KC Live! for the U.S. Women’s National Team’s opening two matches for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The No. 1 ranked U.S. Women’s National Team will have a celebration in the Soccer Capital of America, a tradition since the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend free of price but must reserve a spot in advance via SeatGeak. Entry to the pair of parties will begin 90 minutes before kickoff on July 21 at 8 p.m. against Vietnam and July 26 at 8 p.m. versus the Netherlands.

Vlatko Andonovski, a Kansas City resident and graduate of Park University, became head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team at the end of 2019 and will lead the United States at a World Cup for the first time this summer.

READ MORE: Current’s Debinha named to Brazil 2023 FIFA World Cup roster

He leads the roster highlighted by nine players from the team that won the tournament four years ago and 14 players for whom this will be their first World Cup. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O’Hara were chosen to their fourth World Cup roster, while Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz were selected for a third consecutive World Cup.

The field expanded to 32 teams this season. The United States has won four of the eight all-time Women’s World Cup tournaments and was drawn into Group E along with 2019 Women’s World Cup runners-up Netherlands and World Cup debutantes Vietnam and Portugal.

